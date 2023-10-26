Bills place Dawson Knox on IR, elevate Josh Norman, Andy Isabella

The Bills made it official: They announced they have placed tight end Dawson Knox on injured reserve. Knox underwent wrist surgery this week.

He will miss four games before becoming eligible to return.

Knox injured his wrist against the Jaguars in London on Oct. 8 and had played through it.

In his fifth season with Buffalo, Knox has 15 catches for 102 yards with a touchdown this season.

With Knox out, 2023 first-round pick Dalton Kincaid is the only healthy tight end for the Bills. Quintin Morris is out with an ankle injury. Kincaid has caught 25 passes for 193 yards this year, including eight receptions for 75 yards in last week’s loss to New England.

The Bills also announced they have elevated cornerback Josh Norman and receiver Andy Isabella from the practice squad for Thursday Night Football.

Buffalo did not elevate a defensive tackle, so that likely means Ed Oliver will play. Oliver missed Sunday’s game with a toe injury and was listed as questionable.

Norman, 35, was signed to the practice squad Oct. 9. He played nine games for the Bills in 2020 and finished last year on Carolina’s practice squad.

Isabella, 26, signed with the Bills early in training camp, and he signed to the practice squad after being cut out of the preseason.

A former second-round pick of the Cardinals, Isabella was with the Ravens in the offseason before they released him only days into training camp.

Isabella has played 41 games with three starts and has caught 33 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns.