Bills put first-round pick Maxwell Hairston on IR with designation to return

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said recently that it will be a while before cornerback Maxwell Hairston will be able to return from a knee injury and we learned on Tuesday that the first-round pick will miss at least four games.

Hairston was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return as part of the team’s cuts on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Tylan Grable also landed on the list.

The Bills also expect to get defensive linemen Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi back. Both players are on the suspended list and are eligible to return in Week 8.

In addition to the previously reported cuts of quarterbacks Shane Buechele and Mike White, the Bills also waived or released running back Frank Gore Jr.; wide receivers Deon Cain, Stephen Gosnell, K.J. Hamler, Laviska Shenault, and Kristian Wilkerson; tight ends Zach Davidson and Keleki Latu; offensive linemen Jacob Bayer, Travis Clayton, Mike Edwards, Dan Feeney, Richard Gouraige, and Kendrick Green; defensive linemen Paris Shand, Marcus Harris, Zion Logue, Jordan Phillips, and Casey Rogers; linebackers Jimmy Ciarlo, Keonta Jenkins, and Edefuan Ulofoshio; and defensive backs Daequan Hardy, Dane Jackson, and Darrick Forrest.