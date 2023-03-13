Bills re-sign Sam Martin, Tyler Matakevich

The Bills secured the return of two impending free agents before the negotiating window opens on Monday.

NFL Media reports that the team has struck deals with punter Sam Martin and linebacker Tyler Matakevich.

Martin signed with the Bills in August after they released Matt Araiza and has agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $7.5 million. Martin averaged 42.1 yards per kick and had over 35 percent of his kicks land inside the 20-yard-line.

Matakevich has agreed to remain in Buffalo on a two-year deal. He has been a core special teams player over three seasons with the Bills and has been credited with 48 tackles and an interception.