Bills re-sign Shane Buechele to a one-year deal

The Bills re-signed quarterback Shane Buechele to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Buechele, 27, spent the 2024 season on injured reserve after injuring his neck in the preseason. He was on Buffalo’s practice squad in 2023.

The Bills had Mitchell Trubisky and Mike White on the active roster at the position behind Josh Allen this season.

Buechele signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and spent two seasons on the team’s practice squad and active roster.

The Bills also announced they signed tight end Zach Davidson to a reserve/future contract. Davidson spent the 2024 season on Buffalo’s practice squad.