nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Bills re-sign Shane Buechele to a one-year deal

  
Published January 29, 2025 04:32 PM

The Bills re-signed quarterback Shane Buechele to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Buechele, 27, spent the 2024 season on injured reserve after injuring his neck in the preseason. He was on Buffalo’s practice squad in 2023.

The Bills had Mitchell Trubisky and Mike White on the active roster at the position behind Josh Allen this season.

Buechele signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and spent two seasons on the team’s practice squad and active roster.

The Bills also announced they signed tight end Zach Davidson to a reserve/future contract. Davidson spent the 2024 season on Buffalo’s practice squad.