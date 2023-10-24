Bills restructure Dion Dawkins’ deal, pick up $3.9M in cap space

The Bills have created a new chunk of cap space a week ahead of this year’s trade deadline.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured the contract of left tackle Dion Dawkins. The conversion of base salary into a signing bonus created $3.9 million in cap space for the rest of the 2023 season.

According to the NFL Players Association’s public salary cap report, the Bills had under $1 million in cap space at their disposal before this move.

Dawkins is signed through next season and his deal has void years tacked onto the back end in order to spread the cap hit out over a longer period of time.