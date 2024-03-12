Bills restructure Josh Allen’s contract, creating $16.7 million in cap space

The Bills need cap space. Last week, they cleared nearly $40 million the hard way. Today, they added another $16.7 million with the stroke of a pen.

Via Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Bills restructured the contract of quarterback Josh Allen. The move reduces his cap number from $47.056 million to $30.356 million.

Obviously, the Bills will have to deal with the $16.7 million in the future. And it won’t get any easier next year, with his cap number for 2025 now at $60.7 million.

At some point, Allen will need a new deal. His current contract averages $43 million annually, and his cash payout for 2024 is $30 million. As one of the top two or three players in the league, he’ll need an adjustment sooner than later.