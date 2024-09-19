Bills rule out CB Taron Johnson, LB Terrel Bernard for Monday night

Bills coach Sean McDermott ruled out cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral) for Monday night’s game against the Jaguars.

The Bills are not placing Johnson on injured reserve and still are gathering information on Bernard.

Baylon Spector will start at middle linebacker in place of Bernard, with Dorian Williams will start at weakside linebacker.

Johnson and Bernard were the only players who didn’t practice Thursday.

Defensive end Dawuane Smoot (toe), defensive end Javon Solomon (oblique) and defensive end Casey Toohill (knee) were limited.

Quarterback Josh Allen (left hand), quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee), running back Ty Johnson (knee) and tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder) were full participants.