Bills rule out CB Taron Johnson, LB Terrel Bernard for Week 4

The Bills won’t have cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) or linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral) for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, coach Sean McDermott announced Tuesday.

Johnson and Bernard missed Monday night’s game against the Jaguars.

Johnson has not played since the season opener against the Cardinals when he injured his forearm.

While both players will do more in practice this week as they work their way back, McDermott said neither is ready to return.

They likely target the Week 5 game against the Texans on Oct. 6.

Baylon Spector started at middle linebacker in place of Bernard on Monday night, with Dorian Williams at weakside linebacker. Cam Lewis took over for Johnson in the slot the past two weeks.

The Bills lost swing tackle Tylan Grable during the 47-10 win over the Jaguars. McDermott said Grable will miss “some time” with a groin/core muscle injury.