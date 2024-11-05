 Skip navigation
Bills set to release veteran safety Mike Edwards

  
Published November 5, 2024 12:40 PM

Bills safety Mike Edwards is on his last day in Buffalo.

Edwards will be released barring a trade before today’s deadline, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Given that Edwards has barely played this season, with just seven snaps on defense and 13 snaps on special teams, it’s safe to say no one is going to trade for him.

Last year Edwards played for the Chiefs and played 57 percent of their defensive snaps and 28 percent of their special teams snaps. In 2022 he was a starter for the Buccaneers. It wouldn’t be surprising if one of those teams brought him in once he’s officially released by the Bills.

The 28-year-old Edwards was a 2019 third-round pick of the Buccaneers. He has two Super Bowl rings, one with the Bucs and one with the Chiefs.