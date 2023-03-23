 Skip navigation
Bills sign David Edwards to one-year deal

  
Published March 23, 2023 08:51 AM
March 22, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore what to take away from Cam Newton throwing at Auburn’s Pro Day and pose potential teams where he could be a viable backup QB in the NFL.

The Bills have added an offensive lineman.

Buffalo signed David Edwards to a one-year contract, the team announced on Thursday.

A fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Edwards started 10 games in his rookie year and was a consistent starter for Los Angeles thereafter. He started every game for the Rams in 2021, as the club won Super Bowl LVI.

But Edwards suffered two concussions in 2022, which limited him to just four games.

There’s familiarity with Edwards on Buffalo’s coaching staff, as offensive line coach Aaron Kromer was Edwards’ position coach for the first two years of his career in L.A.