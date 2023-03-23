Bills sign David Edwards to one-year deal

The Bills have added an offensive lineman.

Buffalo signed David Edwards to a one-year contract, the team announced on Thursday.

A fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Edwards started 10 games in his rookie year and was a consistent starter for Los Angeles thereafter. He started every game for the Rams in 2021, as the club won Super Bowl LVI.

But Edwards suffered two concussions in 2022, which limited him to just four games.

There’s familiarity with Edwards on Buffalo’s coaching staff, as offensive line coach Aaron Kromer was Edwards’ position coach for the first two years of his career in L.A.