Holley hilariously reviews Florio's book
Coleman calls his rookie season 'trash'
Cowboys are 'waiting too long' to sign Parsons

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Bills sign first-round pick Maxwell Hairston, fourth-rounder Deone Walker

  
Published June 13, 2025 12:31 PM

The Bills have taken care of some important business as they conclude their offseason program.

Buffalo announced on Friday that the club has signed first-round pick Maxwell Hairston and fourth-round pick Deone Walker to their rookie contracts.

Hairston, a cornerback, was the No. 30 overall pick out of Kentucky after being named a 2024 second-team All-SEC honoree.

The Bills selected Walker, a defensive tackle, with the No. 109 overall pick out of Kentucky. He was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2023 and a second-team All-SEC selection in 2024.

Buffalo now has only one unsigned draft pick — second-round defensive tackle T.J. Sanders.