Bills sign first-round pick Maxwell Hairston, fourth-rounder Deone Walker

The Bills have taken care of some important business as they conclude their offseason program.

Buffalo announced on Friday that the club has signed first-round pick Maxwell Hairston and fourth-round pick Deone Walker to their rookie contracts.

Hairston, a cornerback, was the No. 30 overall pick out of Kentucky after being named a 2024 second-team All-SEC honoree.

The Bills selected Walker, a defensive tackle, with the No. 109 overall pick out of Kentucky. He was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2023 and a second-team All-SEC selection in 2024.

Buffalo now has only one unsigned draft pick — second-round defensive tackle T.J. Sanders.