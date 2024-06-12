Bills sign first-round WR Keon Coleman, completing their draft class signings

The Bills signed second-round receiver Keon Coleman to his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The Bills now have their entire 2024 draft class under contract. Second-round safety Cole Bishop, third-round defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, fourth-round running back Ray Davis, fifth-round offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, fifth-round linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, fifth-round defensive end Javon Soloman, sixth-round offensive tackle Dylan Grable, and sixth-round cornerback Daequan Hardy previously signed their four-year rookie deals.

Buffalo selected Coleman with the 33rd overall pick, the highest the team had selected a wide receiver since 2014.

As a junior, Coleman produced 11 touchdowns with 50 receptions and 658 receiving yards in his lone season at Florida State. He added 300 yards on 25 punt returns. He was named first team All-ACC in 2023.

He previously played two seasons at Michigan State where he caught 65 passes for 848 and eight touchdowns. He also played for the Michigan State basketball team in 2022.