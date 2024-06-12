Bills sign first-round WR Keon Coleman, completing their draft class signings

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_brockpurdy_240612.jpg
49ers fans putting Purdy on pedestal says Simms
nbc_simms_jacksonstafford_240612.jpg
Simms: Jackson can dominate more than Stafford
nbc_simms_mahomesallen_240612.jpg
Simms: Mahomes’ ‘aura’ and ‘clutchness’ is special

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_brockpurdy_240612.jpg
49ers fans putting Purdy on pedestal says Simms
nbc_simms_jacksonstafford_240612.jpg
Simms: Jackson can dominate more than Stafford
nbc_simms_mahomesallen_240612.jpg
Simms: Mahomes’ ‘aura’ and ‘clutchness’ is special

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills sign first-round WR Keon Coleman, completing their draft class signings

  
Published June 12, 2024 04:02 PM

The Bills signed second-round receiver Keon Coleman to his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The Bills now have their entire 2024 draft class under contract. Second-round safety Cole Bishop, third-round defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, fourth-round running back Ray Davis, fifth-round offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, fifth-round linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, fifth-round defensive end Javon Soloman, sixth-round offensive tackle Dylan Grable, and sixth-round cornerback Daequan Hardy previously signed their four-year rookie deals.

Buffalo selected Coleman with the 33rd overall pick, the highest the team had selected a wide receiver since 2014.

As a junior, Coleman produced 11 touchdowns with 50 receptions and 658 receiving yards in his lone season at Florida State. He added 300 yards on 25 punt returns. He was named first team All-ACC in 2023.

He previously played two seasons at Michigan State where he caught 65 passes for 848 and eight touchdowns. He also played for the Michigan State basketball team in 2022.