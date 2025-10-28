 Skip navigation
NFL Week 8: Who's on the rise, dropping
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
Vikings' QB options with Wentz out for season
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Bills sign Jordan Poyer, Jordan Phillips to 53-man roster, place Ed Oliver on IR

  
Published October 28, 2025 04:52 PM

The Bills have made a few roster moves on Tuesday afternoon involving their defense.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn biceps during Sunday’s victory over the Panthers.

Head coach Sean McDermott noted that Oliver is out indefinitely.

Safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips have been signed to Buffalo’s 53-man roster, the team announced.

Poyer rejoined the Bills in late August after spending the 2024 season with Miami. He appeared in the team’s Week 6 matchup with Atlanta before starting Buffalo’s Sunday victory over the Panthers. He recorded five total tackles in that contest while playing 74 percent of defensive snaps.

Phillips has appeared in three games for Buffalo this year, recording four total tackles with a sack.

The Bills will host the Chiefs on Sunday.