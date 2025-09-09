 Skip navigation
Bills sign K Matt Prater to the active roster

  
Published September 9, 2025 07:35 PM

The Bills rewarded kicker Matt Prater for his game-winning kick Sunday night, signing him to the active roster Tuesday.

The Bills announced Prater along with the swap of punters, signing Cameron Johnston and cutting Brad Robbins.

Prater was a volunteer coach for his son’s youth football team when the Bills called after Tyler Bass’ injury. Prater signed to the practice squad and hit a 32-yarder on the final play of Sunday Night Football to deliver the Bills a 41-40 victory over the Ravens.

Prater, 41, is in his 19th season after stints with the Falcons, Broncos, Lions and Cardinals.

He has made 83.7 percent of his field goal attempts in his career.