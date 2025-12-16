 Skip navigation
Bills sign K Michael Badgley to practice squad

  
Published December 16, 2025 05:45 PM

The Bills have found their replacement for kicker Matt Prater.

Prater will not play against the Browns this week because of a quad injury and the team announced on Tuesday that they have signed Michael Badgley to the practice squad.

Badgley appeared in seven games for the Colts this season. He was 10-of-11 on field goals and 18-of-21 on extra points for Indianapolis, but was cut after missing an extra point in their Week 13 loss to the Texans.

Prater signed with the Bills after Tyler Bass was injured before the start of the season. He’s 18-of-20 on field goals and 43-of-46 on extra points.

The Bills also announced that they have released cornerback M.J. Devonshire from the practice squad.