Bills sign punter Matt Haack to practice squad after Sam Martin injury

Bills punter Sam Martin suffered a hamstring injury while trying to run down a blocked field goal on Monday, and that could affect his availability for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

As a result, the Bills have signed another punter, Matt Haack, to their practice squad, according to Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News.

Haack was the Bills’ punter in 2021 and has also spent time with the Dolphins and Colts. In the 2023 season he played in just one game, for the Browns, but he acquitted himself nicely in that game, averaging 51.7 yards on three punts.

Martin continued to punt on Monday after suffering the injury, which would seem to indicate it’s not too serious, but if Martin can’t go, Haack would get called up to the active roster against the Chiefs.