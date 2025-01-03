Bills sign QB Mike White to 53-man roster

With quarterback Josh Allen slated to make just a short appearance in Sunday’s game against the Patriots, the Bills have made a move at the position.

Buffalo has signed Mike White to the 53-man roster off the club’s practice squad.

Mitchell Trubisky is slated to play most of the Week 18 matchup versus New England.

If White does play some snaps for the Bills, it’ll be an appearance for his third of the four AFC East teams.

In 14 career appearances with seven starts, White has completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,219 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

As a corresponding move, the Bills released linebacker Nicholas Morrow.