Bills sign second-round pick T.J. Sanders

Another second-round draft pick got his rookie contract done just in time for training camp when the Bills signed T.J. Sanders on Thursday night.

Sanders’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced that Sanders agreed to a four-year, $10.645 million contract with $10.073 million guaranteed.

That means 95 percent of the contract is guaranteed, and that has been the big sticking point keeping second-round picks from signing their rookie contracts this year. The first two picks of the second round, Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins, both got unprecedented fully guaranteed contracts in May. That led the agents for the other 30 second-round picks to demand bigger guarantees, and that’s why for two months no other second-round picks signed their deals.

But with training camps opening a sense of urgency set in, and in the last 24 hours a flurry of second-round picks have signed. Sanders is a defensive lineman from South Carolina who should play plenty as a rookie this season, and the Bills wanted to get him in the fold before camp opened. Now they have.