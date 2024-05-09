 Skip navigation
Bills sign seventh-rounder Travis Clayton, 12 undrafted free agents

  
Published May 9, 2024 06:27 PM

The Bills signed seventh-rounder Travis Clayton to his rookie contract, the team announced Thursday.

The offensive tackle, who is from Basingstoke, England, is part of the International Player Pathway Program (IPPP). He was the 221st overall pick.

Clayton is the second player ever drafted out of the IPPP, joining offensive lineman Jordan Mailata (2018).

The Bills also announced the signings of 12 undrafted free agents, including Southern Mississippi running back Frank Gore Jr. He is the son of former Bills running back Frank Gore Sr., who played 16 NFL seasons and totaled 16,000 rushing yards and 99 touchdowns.

The team also signed offensive lineman Keaton Bills (Utah), punter Jake Browning (San Diego State), defensive end David Ugwoegbu (Houston), cornerback Keni-H Lovely (Western Michigan), offensive guard Gunner Britton (Auburn), cornerback Te’Cory Couch (Miami), defensive tackle Rondell Bothroyd (Oklahoma), offensive lineman Mike Edwards (Campbell), receiver Lawrence Keys (Tulane), defensive tackle Branson Deen (Miami) and receiver Xavier Johnson (Ohio State).