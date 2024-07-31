Bills sign Terrell Burgess

The Bills have added a safety to the roster for the second time this week.

The team announced the signing of Terrell Burgess on Wednesday. They signed former Bronco and Texan Kareem Jackson on Tuesday.

Burgess had 25 tackles in 12 appearances for the Commanders last season. He made one start on defense and was a regular on special teams.

Prior to Washington, Burgess played for the Rams and Giants. He was a 2020 third-round pick in Los Angeles and helped them to their Super Bowl LVI win before being released by the team during the 2022 season.

The Bills cut punter Jack Browning to open a spot for Burgess. Sam Martin is now the only punter on the Buffalo roster.