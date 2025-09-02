Bills to add WR Gabe Davis to practice squad

The Bills are bringing back a familiar face for a little more depth on offense.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Buffalo is signing receiver Gabe Davis to the team’s practice squad.

Davis, 26, was a Bills fourth-round pick in 2020 and spent his first four seasons with the franchise. But after what seemed like a breakout performance against the Chiefs in the 2021 postseason with four touchdowns, Davis did not become a top-flight receiving option for the club over the next two seasons. He caught 48 passes for 836 yards with seven touchdowns in 2022 and then had 45 receptions for 746 yards with seven TDs in 2023.

The Jaguars signed Davis to a three-year contract in free agency in March 2024, but he was released in early May after this year’s draft. Davis recorded 20 receptions for 239 yards with two TDs in 10 games last year, missing most of the season with a torn meniscus.

While he’s reportedly still recovering from the knee injury, Davis may be able to help the offense at some point in 2025.

He previously had visits with the 49ers, Giants, Steelers, and Saints this offseason.

In 74 career games, Davis has 183 receptions for 2,969 yards with 29 touchdowns.