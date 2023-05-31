 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills to work out Preston Williams, Marcell Ateman

  
Published May 31, 2023 01:46 PM

The Bills will work out two receivers Thursday.

Ryan Talbot of New York Upstate reports Preston Williams and Marcell Ateman will travel to Buffalo for a tryout. Both receivers are 6 foot 4.

The Panthers cut Williams on May 18, and he has remained a free agent since. The Texans worked him out last week.

Williams played one game for the Panthers last season. In 24 games with the Dolphins the previous three seasons, Williams made 56 catches for 787 yards and seven touchdowns.

In seven games in the XFL this spring, Ateman made 19 catches for 259 yards for the St. Louis Battlehawks. He went on the injured list for an unknown ailment.

The Raiders made Ateman a seventh-round pick in 2018, and he appeared in 19 games for the team in four seasons. He caught 20 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown in those appearances.

The Cardinals signed him last August, but he did not make their roster.