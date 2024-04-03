Bills trade Stefon Diggs to Texans

Stefon Diggs recently chimed in on social media to address whether or not he’s essential to Josh Allen’s success.

We’re all about to find out if he is.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills are trading Stefon Diggs to the Texans.

Buffalo will receive a 2025 second-round pick, originally from Minnesota. Houston will receive Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round pick, and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

By trading Diggs before June 1, the Bills will incur a $31 million dead cap charge in 2024. Diggs is signed through 2027.

A fifth-round pick in 2015, Diggs played his first five seasons with the Vikings before he was traded to Buffalo in 2020. He led the league in catches (127) and yards (1535) in his first season with the Bills.

Diggs’ production dipped a bit in 2023, but he still reached at least 100 catches (107) and 1,000 yards (1,183) for the fourth consecutive year. He’s eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving for the last six seasons.

But now the Bills have decided to move on with the Texans coming in to add him as another formidable weapon for rising second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud.

In 136 career games, Diggs has 810 receptions for 9,995 yards with 67 touchdowns.