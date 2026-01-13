Bills WR Tyrell Shavers suffered torn ACL in win over Jaguars

The Bills are dealing with another season-ending injury at receiver.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Tuesday that receiver Tyrell Shavers tore his ACL during the first half of Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars.

Shavers nevertheless played the second half. Via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com, Shavers was on the field for 22 of the club’s 34 offensive snaps in the game’s last 30 minutes.

He caught one pass for 14 yards on two targets in the contest.

“He embodies what we’re all about,” McDermott said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News.

Shavers caught 15 passes for 245 yards with one touchdown in 17 games during the regular season.

With Shavers’ injury, the Bills have just three healthy receivers on their 53-man roster: Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks, and Keon Coleman.