 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Billy Bowman, Drake London ruled out for Falcons

  
Published November 21, 2025 02:51 PM

Falcons rookie cornerback Billy Bowman will not play against the Saints on Sunday and it sounds like he may be out for the rest of the season.

Bowman injured his Achilles in Friday’s practice and head coach Raheem Morris said, via the team’s website, that the injury is “not good.” The team is doing further evaluations, but the nature of the injury suggests it will be a long absence.

The Falcons also ruled wide receiver Drake London and defensive lineman Zach Harrison out with knee injuries. Morris said Harrison “will have to get it fixed,” so he is also likely out for an extended period of time.

Guards Chris Lindstrom (foot) and Matthew Bergeron (ankle) are both listed as questionable. Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) is also listed as questionable, but indications are that he’ll be activated from injured reserve for Sunday’s game against the Saints.