Billy Bowman, Drake London ruled out for Falcons

Falcons rookie cornerback Billy Bowman will not play against the Saints on Sunday and it sounds like he may be out for the rest of the season.

Bowman injured his Achilles in Friday’s practice and head coach Raheem Morris said, via the team’s website, that the injury is “not good.” The team is doing further evaluations, but the nature of the injury suggests it will be a long absence.

The Falcons also ruled wide receiver Drake London and defensive lineman Zach Harrison out with knee injuries. Morris said Harrison “will have to get it fixed,” so he is also likely out for an extended period of time.

Guards Chris Lindstrom (foot) and Matthew Bergeron (ankle) are both listed as questionable. Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) is also listed as questionable, but indications are that he’ll be activated from injured reserve for Sunday’s game against the Saints.