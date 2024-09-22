Bo Nix, Broncos roll Bucs in first half, lead 20-7 at halftime

The Broncos are halfway to their first victory of the season.

Denver rolled Tampa Bay in the first half, taking a 20-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Broncos outgained the Bucs 215 to 119, with rookie Bo Nix completing 18 of 23 passes for 169 yards. Nix also ran for a 3-yard touchdown. He still has yet to throw his first touchdown of his career.

Courtland Sutton has four catches for 55 yards.

Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin scored on a fourth-down run from the 1, going around right end, and Wil Lutz kicked a 38-yard field goal with two seconds left in the half.

The Bucs scored on only one of five possessions, with Chris Godwin catching a 6-yard touchdown from Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield is 8-of-13 for 53 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Bucky Irving has four carries for 49 yards.