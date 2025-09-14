Bo Nix has three TD throws, Broncos lead Colts 21-20 at halftime

Quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos offense are off to a much cleaner start than the unit had against the Titans in Week 1, with Denver holding a 21-20 lead over Indianapolis at halftime.

Nix threw three touchdowns in the first two quarters, starting the game 14-of-18 for 119 yards with three TDs. Receiver Troy Franklin has been his most popular target, with six catches for 65 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

The Colts’ scoring streak came to an end at 10 possessions to open the season, as the Broncos stuffed a run from tight end Tyler Warren on fourth-and-1 for no gain at midfield.

But the next time they had the ball, Daniel Jones found a wide open Jonathan Taylor for a 7-yard touchdown on a swing pass to make the score 21-20 late in the second quarter.

Alec Pierce also had a tough 44-yard sideline catch deep down the right side to help the Colts get into scoring position.

Jones had a career-high 236 passing yards in the first half, going 13-of-19 with a touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown on a short sneak.

Indianapolis finished the first half with 272 yards on 35 plays, averaging 7.8 yards per play. The Colts are 3-of-6 on third down.

Denver had 171 yards on 29 plays, with 15 first downs. The club is 1-of-3 on third down.

While Denver cornerback Pat Surtain II had to exit during the second quarter due to an ankle injury, he was able to return to the contest after a brief absence.

The Broncos will receive the second-half kickoff.