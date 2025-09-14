 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bo Nix has three TD throws, Broncos lead Colts 21-20 at halftime

  
Published September 14, 2025 05:42 PM

Quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos offense are off to a much cleaner start than the unit had against the Titans in Week 1, with Denver holding a 21-20 lead over Indianapolis at halftime.

Nix threw three touchdowns in the first two quarters, starting the game 14-of-18 for 119 yards with three TDs. Receiver Troy Franklin has been his most popular target, with six catches for 65 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

The Colts’ scoring streak came to an end at 10 possessions to open the season, as the Broncos stuffed a run from tight end Tyler Warren on fourth-and-1 for no gain at midfield.

But the next time they had the ball, Daniel Jones found a wide open Jonathan Taylor for a 7-yard touchdown on a swing pass to make the score 21-20 late in the second quarter.

Alec Pierce also had a tough 44-yard sideline catch deep down the right side to help the Colts get into scoring position.

Jones had a career-high 236 passing yards in the first half, going 13-of-19 with a touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown on a short sneak.

Indianapolis finished the first half with 272 yards on 35 plays, averaging 7.8 yards per play. The Colts are 3-of-6 on third down.

Denver had 171 yards on 29 plays, with 15 first downs. The club is 1-of-3 on third down.

While Denver cornerback Pat Surtain II had to exit during the second quarter due to an ankle injury, he was able to return to the contest after a brief absence.

The Broncos will receive the second-half kickoff.