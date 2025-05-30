Bo Nix: I know I have a long way to go

Bo Nix completed two-thirds of his passes and threw 29 touchdowns while leading the Broncos to the playoffs during his rookie season, but he isn’t entering his second season with the belief that he’s figured it all out.

Nix said on Thursday that he feels “like I’m a lot further” along than he was at this point last year and that “you’re going to see it in ways that you can’t even understand” once the Broncos hit the field this fall. Nix’s increased confidence in himself isn’t a sign that he’s going to be taking his foot off the gas when it comes to finding ways to improve between now and September, however.

“I haven’t done anything up until this point, and I have a lot to prove and a lot of show,” Nix said, via the team’s website. “Every day, it’s [about] working. Every day, it’s finding a way to get better. You don’t want to get to Year 2 or go down the road, and all of a sudden you got stuck and didn’t get any better. So, that’s my focus right now. . . . It’s not even worrying about what people say. Just internally, I know I have a long way to go.”

Making the playoffs was a significant step for the Broncos after a long drought. Making noise in the playoffs is the next step and Nix’s lack of complacency will have to extend to all spots on the roster to make that happen.