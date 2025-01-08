Bo Nix named AFC offensive player of the week after dominating Chiefs’ backups

The Chiefs barely resisted as the Broncos marched down the field against them repeatedly on Sunday, and Denver quarterback Bo Nix is getting recognition for the gaudy stats he put up.

Nix has been named the AFC offensive player of the week for Week 18.

Statistically, it was the best game of Nix’s impressive rookie year: He completed 26 of 29 passes for 321 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions, and also ran for 47 yards. The Broncos won 38-0.

It’s worth noting, however, that Nix was doing it against a Chiefs team that had already clinched the AFC No. 1 seed and decided not to try to win the regular-season finale. Nix and the Broncos were effectively playing a playoff game, but the Chiefs were effectively playing a preseason game.

Now Nix will try to lead the Broncos to an upset of the Bills on Sunday — which would earn the Broncos a playoff rematch against the Chiefs, in which Nix would be facing a much tougher Chiefs defense.