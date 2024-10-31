Bo Nix named NFL offensive rookie of the month

After a slow start to the season, the Broncos have gone on quite a run. And rookie quarterback Bo Nix is getting some recognition for that.

The NFL named Nix the offensive rookie of the month for October, a month in which he threw for 870 yards, seven touchdowns, one interception and a 66.7 percent completion rate, while leading the Broncos to a 3-1 record.

Overall the Broncos are 5-3, shaking off a rough start in the first two weeks of the season to win five of their last six games. As the season approaches the halfway point, they’re looking like playoff contenders.

Nix was not viewed as a sure-thing Week One starter, but after winning the Broncos’ preseason competition to become QB1 in Week One, he has steadily impressed as a passer and also made some big plays as a runner, and Denver has to be very pleased with how its new franchise quarterback is looking.