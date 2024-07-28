 Skip navigation
Bo Nix: They’ll play me when I’m ready, so I’m going to do my best to get ready

  
Published July 27, 2024 09:40 PM

The Broncos have continued to have quarterbacks Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson take turns with the first-team offense, something they did the entire offseason. Coach Sean Payton said the rotation won’t adjust until the Aug. 11 preseason opener draws closer.

That means Nix will get first-team snaps Monday on the first day the team is in full pads.

The first-round draft pick is hoping to win the starting job over his veteran competition, but he was asked Saturday whether he was prepared to “accept” the backup job.

“Well, I don’t know if I have a choice on that one,” Nix said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “If I want to stick around, I better accept it. But I also don’t necessarily want to become complacent and say, ‘You know what, it’s my rookie year; I’m OK with sitting back and learning.’ . . . They’ll play me when I’m ready, so I’m going to do my best to get ready.’'

Nix appeared in 61 games at Auburn and Oregon in his college career. He is the first quarterback Payton has selected in the first round and is expected to be the heir apparent to Russell Wilson.

The Broncos, though, won’t play Nix unless he is ready to play.

“You owe it to respect the other guys in the competition, too,” Nix said. “They also want to be the starter, and they also are going to have to accept [Payton’s decision]. Whatever they decide, that’s what we’re going with.’'