Bobby Babich will call the Bills’ defensive plays

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has made a decision about who will call the team’s defensive plays this year.

McDermott had that responsibility last year, but he left things open after promoting Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator earlier this year. That remained the case through the summer, but the season opener is now a little more than a week away and McDermott has settled on Babich being the voice this time around.

“What I like about Bobby is our experience together and the wisdom he has, both as a secondary coach and a linebacker coach,” McDermott told Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “I just feel like he’s a growth-minded individual and coach, and that’s the right approach.”

The Bills parted ways with a number of players who played prominent roles on their run of division champions this offseason and they hope the rejiggered roster can continue to have the same kind of success. The move to Babich is another significant change and Week One’s matchup with the Cardinals is the first chance to see how it is all coming together.