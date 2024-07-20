Bobby Slowik on Stefon Diggs: “He’s one of us”

Receiver Stefon Diggs has been traded by two teams. Both transactions came with a vague sense that Diggs was part of the problem.

In Houston, they view him only as part of the solution.

On Saturday, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was asked for his assessment of Diggs.

“I just love his personality,” Slowik said. “He’s extremely competitive, he’s got energy, he’s got juice. I’d never been around him prior to this and I think I speak for the entire offseason and the entire team that he just — he’s fun to be around. But at the same time, he wants to be the best he can possibly be. He wants to be coached. He wants to help teach young guys. He wants to be a leader. He also wants other guys in the room, when they have something for him, to coach him and to teach him and get something from Nico [Collins], get something from Tank [Dell], embrace — he’s one of us. That’s the number one thing that jumps out to me is he’s one of us. He’s a competitor, he loves football and he’s been a great dude.”

Diggs has always had a high standard for himself. He does everything in his power to win. And he expects others to have a high standard, too. When they don’t, he eventually gets frustrated. In time, that frustration comes out.

Regardless, there’s positivity for now between the Texans and Diggs. There’s no reason for anyone to be upset or frustrated. And if the Texans can pick up where they left off a year ago, there might not be any reason to be upset or frustrated, for a while.