 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bobby Wagner is off Commanders injury report, Daron Payne listed as questionable

  
Published January 24, 2025 04:21 PM

Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner shared his thoughts on what the team has to do to limit Eagles running back Saquon Barkley earlier this week and the team confirmed he’ll be part of those plans on Friday.

Wagner missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, but he has no injury designation for Sunday after returning for a limited session. Wagner will be bidding to make it to the Super Bowl for the third time in his career after making it twice during his time in Seattle.

The Commanders did not get defensive lineman Daron Payne back at practice, but they haven’t ruled him out. He’s questionable due to play because of knee and finger injuries.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel (illness) and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (shoulder) are also listed as questionable. Right guard Sam Cosmi will miss the game with a torn ACL.