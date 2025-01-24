Bobby Wagner is off Commanders injury report, Daron Payne listed as questionable

Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner shared his thoughts on what the team has to do to limit Eagles running back Saquon Barkley earlier this week and the team confirmed he’ll be part of those plans on Friday.

Wagner missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, but he has no injury designation for Sunday after returning for a limited session. Wagner will be bidding to make it to the Super Bowl for the third time in his career after making it twice during his time in Seattle.

The Commanders did not get defensive lineman Daron Payne back at practice, but they haven’t ruled him out. He’s questionable due to play because of knee and finger injuries.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel (illness) and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (shoulder) are also listed as questionable. Right guard Sam Cosmi will miss the game with a torn ACL.