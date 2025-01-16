Bobby Wagner off injury report, set to play vs. Lions

Linebacker Bobby Wagner is officially set to play against the Lions this weekend.

Wagner (ankle) is off the injury report after going through a limited practice on Thursday. He didn’t participate on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Head coach Dan Quinn said in his Thursday press conference that there was no concern about Wagner’s availability.

“[H]e did a good job on the rehab part of things, but getting a chance to see him yesterday some, through the rehab and in today’s practice, he looks strong,” Quinn said.

Linebacker Jordan Magee (hamstring) is out. Linebacker Mykal Walker (illness) didn’t practice on Thursday and is questionable. On IR and designated to return, tight end Colson Yankoff (hamstring) was full all week and is questionable.

Tight end John Bates (shoulder), receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), tight end Ben Sinnott (shoulder), offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (shoulder), tight end Zach Ertz (rib), kicker Zane Gonzalez (hip), linebacker Dominique Hampton (back), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), receiver KJ Osborn (finger), and defensive tackle Daron Payne (finger) are all off the injury report and are expected to play.