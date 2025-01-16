 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bobby Wagner off injury report, set to play vs. Lions

  
Published January 16, 2025 04:31 PM

Linebacker Bobby Wagner is officially set to play against the Lions this weekend.

Wagner (ankle) is off the injury report after going through a limited practice on Thursday. He didn’t participate on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Head coach Dan Quinn said in his Thursday press conference that there was no concern about Wagner’s availability.

“[H]e did a good job on the rehab part of things, but getting a chance to see him yesterday some, through the rehab and in today’s practice, he looks strong,” Quinn said.

Linebacker Jordan Magee (hamstring) is out. Linebacker Mykal Walker (illness) didn’t practice on Thursday and is questionable. On IR and designated to return, tight end Colson Yankoff (hamstring) was full all week and is questionable.

Tight end John Bates (shoulder), receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), tight end Ben Sinnott (shoulder), offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (shoulder), tight end Zach Ertz (rib), kicker Zane Gonzalez (hip), linebacker Dominique Hampton (back), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), receiver KJ Osborn (finger), and defensive tackle Daron Payne (finger) are all off the injury report and are expected to play.