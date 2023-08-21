Booger McFarland out, Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark in on Monday Night Countdown

Two members of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown won’t be back, because they no longer work for ESPN. Another member who continues to work for ESPN won’t be back.

In announcing the 2023-24 cast of Monday Night Countdown, ESPN did not mention that Booger McFarland won’t return. However, he’s not among the names named of the cast of analysts for the coming season.

The host, as expected, is Scott Van Pelt. He replaces Suzy Kolber. Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears will join the show as analysts.

Steve Young, who was laid off by ESPN last year, had previously served as a Monday Night Countdown analyst.

“Multiple appearances” throughout the season will be made by Larry Fitzgerald and Alex Smith.

ESPN also announced that Van Pelt will host the post-game SportsCenter from the site of the game, with Clark participating.