Brad Holmes: Jared Goff is the right guy, the leader for us

  
Published August 30, 2024 11:42 AM

Though there wasn’t much of a question about it, the Lions solidified Jared Goff’s status as their franchise quarterback with a lucrative extension earlier in the offseason.

In a Thursday press conference, General Manager Brad Holmes — who was in the Rams’ front office when the club drafted Goff at No. 1 overall — discussed the positive effect Goff has on the team.

“He’s the right guy. He’s the leader for us,” Holmes said. “He didn’t need a contract to go out there and do what he does on the field, he truly earned that. I have not seen a change in him. If anything, it’s been better just because it’s another year of the continuity that — I give Dan [Campbell] a lot of credit in terms of the continuity that he’s had with the coaching staff. That’s obviously helped, and we have a lot of familiar faces along with that too. I see it being even better.

“It’s been amazing to see his growth as a player ever since our days back with the Rams with him. But yeah, I’m not going to say that he needed the contract to elevate him, he was already elevating, playing at a high level, but I do think it’s going to be better for all the other things I named.”

Goff, 29, threw for 4,575 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2023, leading Detroit to a 12-5 record. He then completed 69 percent of his passes for 837 yards with four touchdowns and no picks in three postseason games.