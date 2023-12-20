Bradley Chubb named the AFC defensive player of the week

Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb had a costly penalty in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Titans, but he didn’t do anything to hurt them in Week 15.

Chubb dominated up front against the Jets during Miami’s 30-0 home win. He had seven tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over the course of the victory.

The first of the forced fumbles set the Dolphins up on the Jets’ 1-yard-line in the first quarter and led to the first of two touchdowns by running back Raheem Mostert. It also helped make Chubb the AFC defensive player of the week for the first time in his career.

Chubb now has 64 tackles, 9.5 sacks, a league-high six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries on the season. He will try to add to those totals against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve.