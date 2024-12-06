Bradley Chubb questionable, but “a lot to expect” him to play Sunday

The Dolphins designated edge rusher Bradley Chubb for return from the physically unable to perform list this week, but it looks like his 2024 debut will not come against the Jets this Sunday.

Chubb is listed as questionable to play, but head coach Mike McDaniel said at his press conference that it would be “a lot to expect” Chubb to play after practicing three times. Chubb has been recovering from the torn ACL he suffered late last season.

McDaniel used the same characterization for linebacker Cameron Goode (knee) and long snapper Blake Ferguson (non-football illness) as they try to return from injured lists.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring), cornerback Kader Kohou (back), and running back Raheem Mostert (hip) are listed as questionable. Cornerback Kendall Fuller has no designation, which suggests he has passed the concussion protocol.