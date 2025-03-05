Bradley Chubb to remain with Dolphins on revised contract

Veteran edge rusher Bradley Chubb will be back with the Dolphins in 2025.

According to multiple reports, Chubb has agreed to a revised contract with the team. Chubb was set to have a base salary of $19.45 million for the coming season, but will now make less under the new deal.

Per the reports, Chubb will be able to earn back the rest of his compensation through incentives.

Chubb tore his ACL during the 2023 season and did not play at all in 2024. He had 73 tackles, 11 sacks, and six forced fumbles before his 2023 injury and the Dolphins would love to see a return to that kind of production this year.