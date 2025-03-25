Brandin Cooks wants to be a leader of “a great room” of wide receivers in New Orleans

Brandin Cooks has signed for his second stint with the Saints, but this time he’s in a very different role, a veteran leadership role that he embraces.

Cooks, who was the Saints’ first-round draft pick in 2014 and played three years in New Orleans, said after signing a free agent contract yesterday that he looks forward to teaching the rest of the receivers what they need to know to have a long and successful career.

“Learning how to approach the game from my younger years to now, approaching the game is totally different,” Cooks said. “You know more, you got more knowledge, you got more wisdom, your process of taking care of your body, doing the things that keep you on the field.”

Only one Saints player, defensive end Cameron Jordan, is still on the team from Cooks’ previous stint in New Orleans, but Cooks said he’s looking forward to working with wide receivers Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Cedrick Wilson.

“I think we’ve got a great room,” Cooks said. “CO and Sheed are blazing, CO can run any route, and Ced, I think we got a great room. A lot of unselfishness and I think that’s important to start off with. Guys just want to win, take care of business and let everything else handle itself.”

The 31-year-old Cooks hopes to show he still has something left, in the place where he first showed he belonged in the NFL.