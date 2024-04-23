Brandon Aiyuk trade remains possible

When 49ers G.M. John Lynch was asked on Monday whether he thinks receiver Brandon Aiyuk will be traded this week, Lynch said, “I wouldn’t anticipate that.”

That’s a far cry from, “No.”

It leaves the door open for a trade. According to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, a deal can’t be ruled out.

The best time for a deal would be when the pick the 49ers are acquiring is on the clock. That way, the control the board and can’t be jumped.

Per Silver, the 49ers have asked for a first-round pick. Aiyuk’s new team also would have to be willing to give him a contract that, to date, the 49ers haven’t.

That’s the most important thing to remember. The 49ers, with the benefit of four years with Aiyuk, have attached a value to his services moving forward. A new team would be willing to give him more and send compensation to the 49ers to get him.

Another dynamic, as noted during Tuesday’s PFT Live, is the potential impact of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on Aiyuk’s performance and the presence of other great players on the San Francisco offense. Would Aiyuk thrive on another team, with a different coach and different teammates?

If nothing else, the exercise might help Aiyuk realize that his best move could be to re-sign with the 49ers. The best-case scenario would be a team like the Steelers offering enough to both player and team to get the trade done.