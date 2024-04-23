 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_broncosjerseys_240423.jpg
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
nbc_pft_cousins_240423.jpg
Cousins tampering punishment could affect draft
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240423.jpg
Maye has no complaints about WAS’ Top Golf trip

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandon Aiyuk trade remains possible

  
Published April 23, 2024 01:51 PM

When 49ers G.M. John Lynch was asked on Monday whether he thinks receiver Brandon Aiyuk will be traded this week, Lynch said, “I wouldn’t anticipate that.”

That’s a far cry from, “No.”

It leaves the door open for a trade. According to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, a deal can’t be ruled out.

The best time for a deal would be when the pick the 49ers are acquiring is on the clock. That way, the control the board and can’t be jumped.

Per Silver, the 49ers have asked for a first-round pick. Aiyuk’s new team also would have to be willing to give him a contract that, to date, the 49ers haven’t.

That’s the most important thing to remember. The 49ers, with the benefit of four years with Aiyuk, have attached a value to his services moving forward. A new team would be willing to give him more and send compensation to the 49ers to get him.

Another dynamic, as noted during Tuesday’s PFT Live, is the potential impact of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on Aiyuk’s performance and the presence of other great players on the San Francisco offense. Would Aiyuk thrive on another team, with a different coach and different teammates?

If nothing else, the exercise might help Aiyuk realize that his best move could be to re-sign with the 49ers. The best-case scenario would be a team like the Steelers offering enough to both player and team to get the trade done.