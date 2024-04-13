Brandon Aiyuk unfollows the 49ers amid contract negotiations and trade rumors

San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has done what NFL players often do when they’re not happy with their teams: He unfollowed his team on Instagram.

Aiyuk, who wants a new contract, is no longer following the 49ers’ official account.

As he heads into the fifth and final season of his rookie contract, Aiyuk has made no secret that he wants a long-term contract extension that would put him among the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers. A couple weeks ago, Aiyuk said he’s trying to get what he deserves and questioned whether the 49ers see the value in everything he provides.

There have been rumors that Aiyuk could be traded, although 49ers General Manager John Lynch responded to questions about those rumors by saying he wants to keep Aiyuk around for a long time.

Asked specifically about rumors Aiyuk could be traded to Pittsburgh, Lynch answered, “I promise you, nothing’s going on there.”

If he plays out the final year of his rookie contract, Aiyuk will make $14.1 million this year and then either get franchise tagged or become a free agent in March of 2025. Aiyuk would prefer to get a big deal now from the 49ers — or from some other team that’s willing to trade for him and pay him.