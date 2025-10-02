 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_minvscle_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Vikings vs. Browns
nbc_csu_sfvslar_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
nbc_pft_vrabelcoachingstyle_251002.jpg
Inside Vrabel’s coaching style in New England

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_minvscle_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Vikings vs. Browns
nbc_csu_sfvslar_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
nbc_pft_vrabelcoachingstyle_251002.jpg
Inside Vrabel’s coaching style in New England

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandon Aubrey wins fourth NFC special teams player of the month award

  
Published October 2, 2025 12:25 PM

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has been named NFC special teams player of the month.

Aubrey hit all 11 of his extra point attempts and all nine of his field goal attempts, which were the most makes without a miss in the first four weeks of the NFL season. In all, he recorded 38 points.

His 64-yard field goal in Week 2 was the fourth-longest field goal in league history. He became the first player to ever convert a game-tying field goal with no time remaining in the fourth quarter and a game-winning field goal with no time remaining in overtime in the same game.

This is Aubrey’s fourth career player of the month award.