Brandon Aubrey wins fourth NFC special teams player of the month award

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has been named NFC special teams player of the month.

Aubrey hit all 11 of his extra point attempts and all nine of his field goal attempts, which were the most makes without a miss in the first four weeks of the NFL season. In all, he recorded 38 points.

His 64-yard field goal in Week 2 was the fourth-longest field goal in league history. He became the first player to ever convert a game-tying field goal with no time remaining in the fourth quarter and a game-winning field goal with no time remaining in overtime in the same game.

This is Aubrey’s fourth career player of the month award.