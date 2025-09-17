 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250917.jpg
How much of Dolphins’ struggles fall on McDaniel?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250917.jpg
How much of Dolphins’ struggles fall on McDaniel?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandon Aubrey’s big day nets him NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published September 17, 2025 12:24 PM

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey played a major role in the team’s overtime win over the Giants in Week 2.

Aubrey was called on to make four field goals over the course of the game, including kicks on the final plays of regulation and overtime.

The game-tying kick was a 64-yarder that sailed through the uprights with plenty of room to spare. The Cowboys turned to Aubrey again at the end of the extra period and his 46-yarder made them 40-37 winners.

Aubrey was named the NFC special teams player of the week for the fourth time in his career on Wednesday. He’s also a three-time player of the month and is now 6-of-6 on field goals on the season.