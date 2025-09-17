Brandon Aubrey’s big day nets him NFC special teams player of the week

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey played a major role in the team’s overtime win over the Giants in Week 2.

Aubrey was called on to make four field goals over the course of the game, including kicks on the final plays of regulation and overtime.

The game-tying kick was a 64-yarder that sailed through the uprights with plenty of room to spare. The Cowboys turned to Aubrey again at the end of the extra period and his 46-yarder made them 40-37 winners.

Aubrey was named the NFC special teams player of the week for the fourth time in his career on Wednesday. He’s also a three-time player of the month and is now 6-of-6 on field goals on the season.