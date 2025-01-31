Brandon Beane doesn’t regret the trade for Amari Cooper

The Bills gave up a 2025 third-round pick and a seventh-round selection in 2026 for Amari Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round draft pick. For that, the Bills got 26 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games, including three in the postseason.

“I think he did a great job of learning our offense in fairness to him in due time,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said, via Matt Parrino of newyorkupstate.com. “He suffered the wrist injury, obviously, banged his back and missed some games but fought through it.”

Beane revealed Cooper’s wrist injury was more serious than anyone outside the building knew, with one doctor recommending immediate surgery. He also noted that in games Cooper played for the Bills, the offense averaged about seven more points than in games he didn’t.

“I do think Amari helped our offense,” Beane said. “Did he put up All-Pro numbers in the games he was here? No. I think that’s for various reasons. Again, our offense improved. We averaged over 30 points. I think we were second in the league in total scoring. And you guys kind of know the mantra that was established this year by Josh and Joe Brady of everybody eats. Adding him was not going to get away from that, but does that take a little pressure off of [Khalil] Shakir, [Dawson] Knox, [Dalton] Kincaid, the run game, all that? So, I do not regret the move.”

Cooper is scheduled for free agency in March.