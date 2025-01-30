Brandon Beane doesn’t rule out extension for Josh Allen in coming offseason

Could a contract extension be in the works for Bills quarterback Josh Allen this offseason?

General Manager Brandon Beane didn’t rule it out during his season-ending press conference.

Allen, who will turn 29 in May, had an MVP-caliber year with 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and a career-low six interceptions. He rushed for 531 yards with 12 TDs.

He’s under contract through 2028, but QB salaries have continued to go up with new deals. Dallas’ Dak Prescott is currently the highest-paid player in terms of average annual value at $60 million per year. The AAV of Allen’s deal is $43 million.

Beane noted on Thursday that he hasn’t had those kinds of discussions with Allen yet, with it being this early in the offseason. But they could be coming.

“Love Josh and so proud of what he’s done,” Beane said, via WGRZ-TV. “I could be here all day talking about how great he is and what he’s done for our team and where he belongs in the pecking order of all that stuff. It’s one of those things — he and I have a great relationship. We talk a lot. When the dust settles, before we’re ever really talking to his agent or his agent is calling me, Josh and I will have those conversations about, holistically, about the team things like that.

“I’m not saying it will happen, I’m not saying it won’t happen — I don’t really want to go into that. And I really can’t tell you at this point. We haven’t even approached that. It’s just, season-ending loss, he doesn’t even want to talk about it. … He was dejected, like all of us. There will be a time and place. And not saying we will, but not ruling it out either.”

At this point, Allen’s cap number is slated to be $3.2 million in 2025. But it balloons to $63.9 million in 2026, which is presumably when the Bills would need to make some sort of adjustment. It could behoove both parties to get that done a year early, while also rewarding Allen for his continued strong play.

We’ll see if Buffalo elects to address Allen’s contract as the offseason unfolds.