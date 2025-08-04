Brandon Beane: “Disappointed” James Cook missed practice, I wish we weren’t here

Bills running back James Cook has been open about his desire for a new contract, but he reported to training camp and was taking part in practice until Sunday.

On Sunday, Cook watched the session in street clothes and said after it was over that “business” was the reason why he was not on the field with the rest of the team. During an appearance on WGR Monday, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said that Cook’s plan was “not something they were fully aware of until shortly before practice” and that he hopes to have Cook back on the field soon.

“At the end of the day, I wish we weren’t here,” Beane said, via Sal Capaccio of WGR. “This is my ninth season and have never had a player miss practice due to a contract, so it’s disappointing for me.”

Cook is in the final year of his rookie deal and due to make $5.271 million this season.

Beane said there has been “constant communication” with Cook about an extension. He noted that both sides have to agree in order for the deal to come together and that the team has to make sure it “all fits under an umbrella, not in a silo.” Beane added that an agreement can still be reached before Cook becomes a free agent even if it doesn’t happen this summer, but there is still much to play out for the running back and the Bills in the near future.