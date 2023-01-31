Brandon Beane: The only thing I’d criticize Josh Allen for is taking too many hits

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has no doubts about Josh Allen as his franchise quarterback. But he does want to see Allen do more to protect himself on the field.

Allen had a career-high 124 rushing attempts in 2022, and he also took 33 sacks, the second-most in his career. Beane thinks that’s something Allen can work on.

“The only thing I’d get on to him is he’s got too many bruises on him ,” Beane said, via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “And we’ve got to work on taking less hits. That’s the only reason I’m going to ever criticize Josh is just take less hits.”

The Bills still believe they have a wide-open Super Bowl window with the 26-year-old Allen under contract through 2028. But injuries to Allen could derail those plans, and Beane knows that keeping Allen healthy is a top priority.