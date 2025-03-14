Brandon Beane: We’ll have a plan to try to keep Joey Bosa healthy

Joey Bosa’s been a productive pass rusher when healthy during his NFL career, but he hasn’t been healthy enough to maximize his impact.

Bosa missed 23 regular season games over his final three seasons with the Chargers and his frequent injuries helped contribute to his release earlier this month. They didn’t keep the Bills from signing the edge rusher to a contract this week, however.

During a Friday press conference, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane noted that Bosa only played 41 percent of the Chargers’ snaps while appearing in 14 games last season and that the Bills will also have a plan “keep him fresh” throughout the year with eyes on the postseason.

The Bills released Von Miller before signing Bosa and there was similar talk about a plan to keep him strong all season long when he joined the team in 2022. Miller missed 15 regular season games while producing 14 sacks in his three years in Buffalo and he didn’t have a sack in any of the team’s postseason trips. They’ll be hoping for a bigger return on any plan for Bosa.